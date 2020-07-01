All apartments in Kansas City
8506 E 110th St.

8506 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8506 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 bd / 1.5 ba house KC MO - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 8506 E 110th St, Kansas City, MO
Large 3 bd / 1.5 ba has 1850 sq. ft. with a spacious living room and big front window. A roomy kitchen looks out into a generous-sized back yard with a patio and enclosed fence. This home has wide closets and ceiling fans. The basement is partially finished with a half bath downstairs. Washer/dryer hook ups in attached 1-car garage.

Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5619232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 E 110th St. have any available units?
8506 E 110th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8506 E 110th St. have?
Some of 8506 E 110th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8506 E 110th St. currently offering any rent specials?
8506 E 110th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 E 110th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8506 E 110th St. is pet friendly.
Does 8506 E 110th St. offer parking?
Yes, 8506 E 110th St. offers parking.
Does 8506 E 110th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 E 110th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 E 110th St. have a pool?
No, 8506 E 110th St. does not have a pool.
Does 8506 E 110th St. have accessible units?
No, 8506 E 110th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 E 110th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 E 110th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

