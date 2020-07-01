Amenities
Large 3 bd / 1.5 ba house KC MO - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 8506 E 110th St, Kansas City, MO
Large 3 bd / 1.5 ba has 1850 sq. ft. with a spacious living room and big front window. A roomy kitchen looks out into a generous-sized back yard with a patio and enclosed fence. This home has wide closets and ceiling fans. The basement is partially finished with a half bath downstairs. Washer/dryer hook ups in attached 1-car garage.
Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5619232)