8424 North Chatham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This is a very spacious home in the Coves North Subdivision. Lot of new updates! Very open main level with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with eat in dining and lots of counter space. New Flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen has new granite counter tops,new back splash, and updated cabinetry! Comes with Refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Master on the main level with bathroom. Two bedrooms on second level with cat walk and full bath. Rooms are extra large. Basement is partially finished with a rec room, storage room with shelves, and laundry. Washer and Dryer included (as is). This home is in the Park Hill School district. Also in a home association that has pool, tennis court, clubhouse availability, lawn care, snow removal, and lake access. Tenant responsible for shrubs, trimming, and any flowerbeds. No pets allowed and No smoking allowed in property including the garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.