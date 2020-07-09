All apartments in Kansas City
8424 North Chatham Avenue

8424 North Chatham Avenue
Location

8424 North Chatham Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a very spacious home in the Coves North Subdivision. Lot of new updates! Very open main level with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with eat in dining and lots of counter space. New Flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen has new granite counter tops,new back splash, and updated cabinetry! Comes with Refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Master on the main level with bathroom. Two bedrooms on second level with cat walk and full bath. Rooms are extra large. Basement is partially finished with a rec room, storage room with shelves, and laundry. Washer and Dryer included (as is). This home is in the Park Hill School district. Also in a home association that has pool, tennis court, clubhouse availability, lawn care, snow removal, and lake access. Tenant responsible for shrubs, trimming, and any flowerbeds. No pets allowed and No smoking allowed in property including the garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 North Chatham Avenue have any available units?
8424 North Chatham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8424 North Chatham Avenue have?
Some of 8424 North Chatham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 North Chatham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8424 North Chatham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 North Chatham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 North Chatham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8424 North Chatham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8424 North Chatham Avenue offers parking.
Does 8424 North Chatham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8424 North Chatham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 North Chatham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8424 North Chatham Avenue has a pool.
Does 8424 North Chatham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8424 North Chatham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 North Chatham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8424 North Chatham Avenue has units with dishwashers.

