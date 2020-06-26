All apartments in Kansas City
8414 Wabash Ave

8414 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8414 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 870 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICE.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 welcomed. Must have a 2 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT for qualifying applicants.
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Wabash Ave have any available units?
8414 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 8414 Wabash Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8414 Wabash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8414 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 8414 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8414 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 8414 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8414 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 8414 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
