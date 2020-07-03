8403 Northeast 116th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom updated home in the Liberty School district with 3 finished living areas. Located on an oversized lot, this home has a fenced in yard, large deck and patio for outdoor entertaining! New roof within the last year. Large open living room features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light. It opens to the Eat-in Kitchen that comes with all stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms off the main level with a full bathroom and the Master Suite is on the upper level, all to itself. There are 2 finished lower living levels as bonus space. So much room in this home. This home also has a sprinkler system. It will go FAST!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.