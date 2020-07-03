All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8403 Northeast 116th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8403 Northeast 116th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

8403 Northeast 116th Street

8403 Northeast 116th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8403 Northeast 116th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom updated home in the Liberty School district with 3 finished living areas. Located on an oversized lot, this home has a fenced in yard, large deck and patio for outdoor entertaining! New roof within the last year. Large open living room features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light. It opens to the Eat-in Kitchen that comes with all stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms off the main level with a full bathroom and the Master Suite is on the upper level, all to itself. There are 2 finished lower living levels as bonus space. So much room in this home. This home also has a sprinkler system. It will go FAST!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Northeast 116th Street have any available units?
8403 Northeast 116th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8403 Northeast 116th Street have?
Some of 8403 Northeast 116th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8403 Northeast 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Northeast 116th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Northeast 116th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8403 Northeast 116th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8403 Northeast 116th Street offer parking?
No, 8403 Northeast 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8403 Northeast 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8403 Northeast 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Northeast 116th Street have a pool?
No, 8403 Northeast 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8403 Northeast 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 8403 Northeast 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Northeast 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8403 Northeast 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary