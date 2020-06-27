All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:55 PM

8400 East 39th Street

8400 East 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8400 East 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is located close to restaurants, shops, and more!

This house features a two-car garage!

Original hardwood and brand new LTV flooring.

Matching stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and much more in the kitchen!

The bathroom has been completely rehabbed.

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 East 39th Street have any available units?
8400 East 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 East 39th Street have?
Some of 8400 East 39th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 East 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8400 East 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 East 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8400 East 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8400 East 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8400 East 39th Street offers parking.
Does 8400 East 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 East 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 East 39th Street have a pool?
No, 8400 East 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8400 East 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 8400 East 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 East 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 East 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
