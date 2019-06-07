8344 Highland Avenue

Amenities

Center School District Home with wood floors and corner Lot - This South KC Home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove. Washer and Dryer hookups are located right off the kitchen. The home has a mix of wood floors and laminate. There is a large storage shed on property for good storage with an outside entrance. There is off street parking and a 1 car garage. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.Sorry no Vouchers



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $795.00 per Month.



