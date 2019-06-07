All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 7 2020

8344 Highland Avenue

8344 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8344 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Center School District Home with wood floors and corner Lot - This South KC Home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove. Washer and Dryer hookups are located right off the kitchen. The home has a mix of wood floors and laminate. There is a large storage shed on property for good storage with an outside entrance. There is off street parking and a 1 car garage. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $795.00 per Month.

(RLNE5680697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8344 Highland Avenue have any available units?
8344 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8344 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 8344 Highland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8344 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8344 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8344 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8344 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8344 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8344 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 8344 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8344 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8344 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 8344 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8344 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8344 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8344 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8344 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
