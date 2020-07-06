All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

8309 E 93rd St

8309 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8309 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Remodeled 4bedroom home minutes from Cerner Campus - Property Id: 264750

Gorgeous, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. home. Everything is new with popular modern finishes. Excellent location close to highway access and new Cerner complex! All applicants must pass back ground check, have no prior evictions and have a verifiable house hold income of $3,400 a month. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn maintenance.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 E 93rd St have any available units?
8309 E 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 E 93rd St have?
Some of 8309 E 93rd St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 E 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8309 E 93rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 E 93rd St pet-friendly?
No, 8309 E 93rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8309 E 93rd St offer parking?
No, 8309 E 93rd St does not offer parking.
Does 8309 E 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 E 93rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 E 93rd St have a pool?
No, 8309 E 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8309 E 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 8309 E 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 E 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 E 93rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

