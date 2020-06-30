Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
8304 Longview Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:54 PM
8304 Longview Road
8304 Longview Road
No Longer Available
8304 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8304 Longview Road have any available units?
8304 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8304 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Longview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 Longview Road is pet friendly.
Does 8304 Longview Road offer parking?
No, 8304 Longview Road does not offer parking.
Does 8304 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Longview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Longview Road have a pool?
No, 8304 Longview Road does not have a pool.
Does 8304 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 8304 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8304 Longview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 Longview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8304 Longview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
