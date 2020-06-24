8210 McGee

Amenities

This beautiful Kansas City home is exactly what you?re looking for. It?s located near schools, shopping, dining and the South Oak Park!



The welcoming and well cared for exterior is perfectly complimented by a superb interior. When you walk through the front door, you are met with hardwood flooring, large windows and ample room to relax.



From the living room you are lead directly into the kitchen. It provides plenty of space for a dining table, tile flooring and classic white cabinets. Additionally you?ll have a refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher at your disposal.



Each bedroom also has hardwood flooring, closets to meet your storage needs and large windows for natural lighting.



The bathroom is well equipped with a shower/tub combo, a vanity and tile flooring.



In addition to all of this there is an unfinished basement for even more storage space, a cover patio and a large fence back yard!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit of $1175.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable deposit of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $849.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



A pet deposit of $350.00 will be charged per pet. $50.00 of this fee is non-refundable. This deposit does not apply to documented service animals or companion pets



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1175.00

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: N/A

Nearest Cross Street: Holmes Rd/W 82nd St

Square Footage: 936

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/8/10

House Number: 8210

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



