8204 East 110th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

You really must come and check out this absolutely adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located within walking distance to Johnson Elementary School!



Featuring new laminate hardwood flooring in the main living spaces, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout and tons of upgrades!



The kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, stainless steel under mount sink and brand new stainless steel appliances! The bathroom also has a new vanity, tile, and fixtures.



This home also features a large laundry room off the kitchen. The garage is small and can be used for additional storage.



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.