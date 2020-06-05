All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8204 East 110th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8204 East 110th Street

8204 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8204 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

You really must come and check out this absolutely adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located within walking distance to Johnson Elementary School!

Featuring new laminate hardwood flooring in the main living spaces, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout and tons of upgrades!

The kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, stainless steel under mount sink and brand new stainless steel appliances! The bathroom also has a new vanity, tile, and fixtures.

This home also features a large laundry room off the kitchen. The garage is small and can be used for additional storage.

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 East 110th Street have any available units?
8204 East 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 East 110th Street have?
Some of 8204 East 110th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8204 East 110th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8204 East 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8204 East 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8204 East 110th Street does offer parking.
Does 8204 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 East 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 8204 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8204 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 8204 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 East 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
