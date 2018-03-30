All apartments in Kansas City
8200 Northeast 51st Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:09 PM

8200 Northeast 51st Street

8200 Northeast 51st Street · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8200 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This home is perfect for you! You'll have to see the the improvements such as refinished wood floors, interior paint, 6 panel doors, updated kitchen, tile floor, cabinets, counters, stainless steel dishwasher, updated baths, tile floors, vanities and fixtures. Also, newer switches, outlets, knobs, hinges, patio, entry and garage door. Home sits on large corner lot. With vinyl siding and new vinyl thermal windows, this makes for a low maintenance exterior. Inside freshly updated and ready for your personal touches.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Northeast 51st Street have any available units?
8200 Northeast 51st Street has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 Northeast 51st Street have?
Some of 8200 Northeast 51st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Northeast 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Northeast 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Northeast 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8200 Northeast 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 8200 Northeast 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Northeast 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 8200 Northeast 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 Northeast 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Northeast 51st Street have a pool?
No, 8200 Northeast 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Northeast 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 8200 Northeast 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Northeast 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8200 Northeast 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
