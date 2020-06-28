8146 Belleview Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

{8146} Charming Waldo Ranch + Hardwood Floors + New Deck + Fenced Yard - Cozy and inviting, this Waldo gem has all the updates you are looking for!



Walking distance to Ward Parkway Center!



New recessed lighting in the living room. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Full bathroom remodel and new deck being added end of March!!



Large master bedroom with lots of natural light. Tons of closet space throughout the home!



Kitchen comes with all appliances, including a gas stove! Side door access to the back yard with brand new deck and new shed!



Unfinished basement provides extra storage. Washer and dryer provided.



Living Room 16X10

Kitchen 10X8

Dining Room 10X9

Master 11X10

Bed2 10X9



(RLNE2869626)