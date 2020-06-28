All apartments in Kansas City
8146 Belleview Ave

Location

8146 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
{8146} Charming Waldo Ranch + Hardwood Floors + New Deck + Fenced Yard - Cozy and inviting, this Waldo gem has all the updates you are looking for!

Walking distance to Ward Parkway Center!

New recessed lighting in the living room. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Full bathroom remodel and new deck being added end of March!!

Large master bedroom with lots of natural light. Tons of closet space throughout the home!

Kitchen comes with all appliances, including a gas stove! Side door access to the back yard with brand new deck and new shed!

Unfinished basement provides extra storage. Washer and dryer provided.

Living Room 16X10
Kitchen 10X8
Dining Room 10X9
Master 11X10
Bed2 10X9

(RLNE2869626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8146 Belleview Ave have any available units?
8146 Belleview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8146 Belleview Ave have?
Some of 8146 Belleview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8146 Belleview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8146 Belleview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8146 Belleview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8146 Belleview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8146 Belleview Ave offer parking?
No, 8146 Belleview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8146 Belleview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8146 Belleview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8146 Belleview Ave have a pool?
No, 8146 Belleview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8146 Belleview Ave have accessible units?
No, 8146 Belleview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8146 Belleview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8146 Belleview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
