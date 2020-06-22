All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
8123 East 100th Terrace Court
8123 East 100th Terrace Court

8123 E 100th Terrace Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8123 E 100th Terrace Ct, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full and 1 Half Bath home with approximately 1400 Sq feet of space newly renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels with all new flooring throughout. Kitchen features all brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Master bedroom is HUGE! The secondary bedrooms offer a ceiling fan and the laundry room is on bdrm level. No basement. but it does offer single car garage.
This home is in a Cul-de-sac lot. Close to public and private schools. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com

Pets are permitted:
Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court have any available units?
8123 East 100th Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court have?
Some of 8123 East 100th Terrace Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 East 100th Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
8123 East 100th Terrace Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 East 100th Terrace Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8123 East 100th Terrace Court is pet friendly.
Does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 8123 East 100th Terrace Court does offer parking.
Does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8123 East 100th Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 8123 East 100th Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 8123 East 100th Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 East 100th Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8123 East 100th Terrace Court has units with dishwashers.
