8123 East 100th Terrace Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full and 1 Half Bath home with approximately 1400 Sq feet of space newly renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels with all new flooring throughout. Kitchen features all brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Master bedroom is HUGE! The secondary bedrooms offer a ceiling fan and the laundry room is on bdrm level. No basement. but it does offer single car garage.

This home is in a Cul-de-sac lot. Close to public and private schools. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com



Pets are permitted:

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.