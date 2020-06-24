8114 Main St

Amenities
Great Waldo Location close to Trolley Trail and Shopping - This Cute Stone Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors with Tiled bathroom, Kitchen and bonus room. The Kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. The home has a Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway and 1 car attached Garage. The backyard is Fenced. This home is a Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent.
Rent is $1095.00 per Month
