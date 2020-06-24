All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
8114 Main St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

8114 Main St

8114 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8114 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Waldo Location close to Trolley Trail and Shopping - This Cute Stone Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors with Tiled bathroom, Kitchen and bonus room. The Kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. The home has a Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway and 1 car attached Garage. The backyard is Fenced. This home is a Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $1095.00 per Month

(RLNE4827364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Main St have any available units?
8114 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Main St have?
Some of 8114 Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 8114 Main St offers parking.
Does 8114 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Main St have a pool?
No, 8114 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 8114 Main St have accessible units?
No, 8114 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 Main St has units with dishwashers.
