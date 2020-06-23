All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:40 PM

8105 Lydia Avenue

8105 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a cute 3 bed 2 bath home in the Kansas City area? You've just found it! This cute house is ready for new residents. It features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a newly updated kitchen, ceiling fans, and a huge fenced in backyard.

This home is in south Kansas City and is surrounded by plenty of restaurants and entertainment.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Lydia Avenue have any available units?
8105 Lydia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 Lydia Avenue have?
Some of 8105 Lydia Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Lydia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Lydia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Lydia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Lydia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Lydia Avenue offer parking?
No, 8105 Lydia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8105 Lydia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Lydia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Lydia Avenue have a pool?
No, 8105 Lydia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Lydia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8105 Lydia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Lydia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Lydia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
