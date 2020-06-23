8105 Lydia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a cute 3 bed 2 bath home in the Kansas City area? You've just found it! This cute house is ready for new residents. It features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a newly updated kitchen, ceiling fans, and a huge fenced in backyard.



This home is in south Kansas City and is surrounded by plenty of restaurants and entertainment.



Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.