Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8065 Flora Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8065 Flora Avenue

8065 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8065 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Legacy East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath rental home is right of 75th and Troost, close to shopping/restaurants/and more!

This rental home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen/living area. Kitchen has all new cabinets/appliances/backsplash and more! The rooms also include new fixtures and fresh paint. Master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet. The upstairs bedroom would make for great kids playroom. The basement adds an abundant amount of storage with a unique walkout that leads to the detached garage. The good size driveway brings plenty of room to park multiple vehicles and room for guest to park.

Add it to your must-see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8065 Flora Avenue have any available units?
8065 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8065 Flora Avenue have?
Some of 8065 Flora Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8065 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8065 Flora Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8065 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8065 Flora Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8065 Flora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8065 Flora Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8065 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8065 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8065 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 8065 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8065 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8065 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8065 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8065 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
