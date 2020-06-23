8065 Flora Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

This nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath rental home is right of 75th and Troost, close to shopping/restaurants/and more!



This rental home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen/living area. Kitchen has all new cabinets/appliances/backsplash and more! The rooms also include new fixtures and fresh paint. Master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet. The upstairs bedroom would make for great kids playroom. The basement adds an abundant amount of storage with a unique walkout that leads to the detached garage. The good size driveway brings plenty of room to park multiple vehicles and room for guest to park.



Add it to your must-see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



