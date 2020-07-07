8031 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131 Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Rehab!! This beautiful raised ranch it brand new from top to bottom (with finished basement!)! This is located in the Waldo area and has easy highway access and is close to fun KC attractions such as the Zoo and the Plaza! Come check it out this house will not be on the market long! Check out our website at rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8031 Wayne Ave have any available units?
8031 Wayne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.