8031 Wayne Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Rehab!! This beautiful raised ranch it brand new from top to bottom (with finished basement!)! This is located in the Waldo area and has easy highway access and is close to fun KC attractions such as the Zoo and the Plaza! Come check it out this house will not be on the market long! Check out our website at rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing today!