Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

8031 Wayne Ave

8031 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8031 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Rehab!! This beautiful raised ranch it brand new from top to bottom (with finished basement!)! This is located in the Waldo area and has easy highway access and is close to fun KC attractions such as the Zoo and the Plaza! Come check it out this house will not be on the market long! Check out our website at rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 Wayne Ave have any available units?
8031 Wayne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 Wayne Ave have?
Some of 8031 Wayne Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 Wayne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8031 Wayne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 Wayne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8031 Wayne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8031 Wayne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8031 Wayne Ave offers parking.
Does 8031 Wayne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 Wayne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 Wayne Ave have a pool?
No, 8031 Wayne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8031 Wayne Ave have accessible units?
No, 8031 Wayne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 Wayne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8031 Wayne Ave has units with dishwashers.

