Kansas City, MO
802 West 85th Street
802 West 85th Street

802 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 West 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1478682?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a 1 car garage. 2 of the bedrooms are in the basement, one could be extra living room. Basement has separate entrance. Different floor plan than most, fresh paint, finished and unfinished basement with storage, fenced in backyard, includes washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher stove and fridge included.
We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease. Free rent may be available for longer lease terms. Ask about our move in specials!

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 West 85th Street have any available units?
802 West 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 West 85th Street have?
Some of 802 West 85th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 West 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 802 West 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 802 West 85th Street offers parking.
Does 802 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 802 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 802 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 West 85th Street has units with dishwashers.

