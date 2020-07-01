802 West 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1478682?source=marketing



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a 1 car garage. 2 of the bedrooms are in the basement, one could be extra living room. Basement has separate entrance. Different floor plan than most, fresh paint, finished and unfinished basement with storage, fenced in backyard, includes washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher stove and fridge included.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease. Free rent may be available for longer lease terms. Ask about our move in specials!



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



