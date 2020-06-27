8012 N Mattox Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful "Embassy Park" 2 story is awaiting you! Home features formal living, formal dining, hearth room w/see through fireplace, large kitchen with island. 1st level features hardwood floors plus nice carpeting in formal living area.



New carpet up stairway & hallway. Jack & Jill bath between 2 bedrooms, guest bedroom features its own bath. Master bedroom is large & beautiful with amazing master bath featuring dual vanity, jacuzzi type tub with walk-in closet. Rec room is very large with 3/4bath, separate area can be used for office or playroom.