Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

8012 N Mattox Ave

8012 North Mattox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8012 North Mattox Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
The Coves

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful "Embassy Park" 2 story is awaiting you! Home features formal living, formal dining, hearth room w/see through fireplace, large kitchen with island. 1st level features hardwood floors plus nice carpeting in formal living area.

New carpet up stairway & hallway. Jack & Jill bath between 2 bedrooms, guest bedroom features its own bath. Master bedroom is large & beautiful with amazing master bath featuring dual vanity, jacuzzi type tub with walk-in closet. Rec room is very large with 3/4bath, separate area can be used for office or playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 N Mattox Ave have any available units?
8012 N Mattox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8012 N Mattox Ave have?
Some of 8012 N Mattox Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 N Mattox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8012 N Mattox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 N Mattox Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8012 N Mattox Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8012 N Mattox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8012 N Mattox Ave offers parking.
Does 8012 N Mattox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 N Mattox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 N Mattox Ave have a pool?
No, 8012 N Mattox Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8012 N Mattox Ave have accessible units?
No, 8012 N Mattox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 N Mattox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 N Mattox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
