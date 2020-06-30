All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

801 Northeast 114th Terrace

801 Northeast 114th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

801 Northeast 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, dual vanities in the hall bath, and a master bedroom that has a private balcony. In the basement there is a wood burning fireplace, a bonus 2nd story room that has access to a balcony The home sits on a corner lot and the home has 3 car garage. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace have any available units?
801 Northeast 114th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace have?
Some of 801 Northeast 114th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Northeast 114th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
801 Northeast 114th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Northeast 114th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Northeast 114th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 801 Northeast 114th Terrace offers parking.
Does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Northeast 114th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace have a pool?
No, 801 Northeast 114th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 801 Northeast 114th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Northeast 114th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Northeast 114th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

