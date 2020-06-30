801 Northeast 114th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, dual vanities in the hall bath, and a master bedroom that has a private balcony. In the basement there is a wood burning fireplace, a bonus 2nd story room that has access to a balcony The home sits on a corner lot and the home has 3 car garage. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.