Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:24 PM

8004 East 57 Street

8004 East 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8004 East 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Coachlight Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Check out this cute 2 bed 1 bath house!

This home is now open for showings. It features new carpeting, a great back deck with no backyard neighbors, and a new backsplash and countertops in the kitchen.

This house is located in southeast Kansas City and is right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.
Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 East 57 Street have any available units?
8004 East 57 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8004 East 57 Street currently offering any rent specials?
8004 East 57 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 East 57 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 East 57 Street is pet friendly.
Does 8004 East 57 Street offer parking?
No, 8004 East 57 Street does not offer parking.
Does 8004 East 57 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 East 57 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 East 57 Street have a pool?
No, 8004 East 57 Street does not have a pool.
Does 8004 East 57 Street have accessible units?
No, 8004 East 57 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 East 57 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 East 57 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8004 East 57 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8004 East 57 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
