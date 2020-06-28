8004 East 57 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this cute 2 bed 1 bath house!



This home is now open for showings. It features new carpeting, a great back deck with no backyard neighbors, and a new backsplash and countertops in the kitchen.



This house is located in southeast Kansas City and is right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.