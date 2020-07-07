All apartments in Kansas City
8003 East 100 Terrace

8003 East 100th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8003 East 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8003 E 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134

**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Half off first month's rent if move in by January 1, 2019 and sign a 14 month lease.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/768794?source=marketing

To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1681850368

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Bannister Acres neighborhood of South Kansas City. New paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen features new cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counter tops and appliances. Updated bathrooms with new flooring, tile shower surround and vanities. Additional features new roof, new HVAC system and washer/dryer hookups. Hickman Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am-5pm M-F

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8003 East 100 Terrace have any available units?
8003 East 100 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8003 East 100 Terrace have?
Some of 8003 East 100 Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8003 East 100 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8003 East 100 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8003 East 100 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8003 East 100 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8003 East 100 Terrace offer parking?
No, 8003 East 100 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8003 East 100 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8003 East 100 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8003 East 100 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8003 East 100 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8003 East 100 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8003 East 100 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8003 East 100 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8003 East 100 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

