8003 East 100 Terrace

8003 E 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134



**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Half off first month's rent if move in by January 1, 2019 and sign a 14 month lease.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/768794?source=marketing



To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1681850368



Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Bannister Acres neighborhood of South Kansas City. New paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen features new cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counter tops and appliances. Updated bathrooms with new flooring, tile shower surround and vanities. Additional features new roof, new HVAC system and washer/dryer hookups. Hickman Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am-5pm M-F



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.