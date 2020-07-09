All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 28 2019

7944 Mercier Street

7944 Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Location

7944 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c43150029 ----
Another great rental from 333 Rent! Beautifully kept house in Waldo near Ward Parkway Mall. Covered front porch keeps you out of the rain and large deck attached for enjoying the outdoors! Stackable washer/dryer on first floor with sizable kitchen! No more washing dishes by hand as this house comes with a dishwasher! Ceiling fans and carpeted rooms throughout. Apply today, this adorable bungalow will not last!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 Mercier Street have any available units?
7944 Mercier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 Mercier Street have?
Some of 7944 Mercier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 Mercier Street currently offering any rent specials?
7944 Mercier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 Mercier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7944 Mercier Street is pet friendly.
Does 7944 Mercier Street offer parking?
No, 7944 Mercier Street does not offer parking.
Does 7944 Mercier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7944 Mercier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 Mercier Street have a pool?
No, 7944 Mercier Street does not have a pool.
Does 7944 Mercier Street have accessible units?
No, 7944 Mercier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 Mercier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7944 Mercier Street has units with dishwashers.

