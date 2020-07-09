7944 Mercier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c43150029 ----

Another great rental from 333 Rent! Beautifully kept house in Waldo near Ward Parkway Mall. Covered front porch keeps you out of the rain and large deck attached for enjoying the outdoors! Stackable washer/dryer on first floor with sizable kitchen! No more washing dishes by hand as this house comes with a dishwasher! Ceiling fans and carpeted rooms throughout. Apply today, this adorable bungalow will not last!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

*Resident pays all utilities



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!