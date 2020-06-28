All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:55 PM

7918 Montgall Avenue

7918 Montgall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7918 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East

Amenities

pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Remodel almost finished. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today by clicking here. https://showmojo.com/l/6e24efd003 this owner does not accept section 8 or housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Montgall Avenue have any available units?
7918 Montgall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7918 Montgall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Montgall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Montgall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7918 Montgall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7918 Montgall Avenue offer parking?
No, 7918 Montgall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7918 Montgall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Montgall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Montgall Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7918 Montgall Avenue has a pool.
Does 7918 Montgall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7918 Montgall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Montgall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 Montgall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 Montgall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7918 Montgall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
