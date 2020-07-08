7912 E 48th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

7912 E 48th Terr (PRICE REDUCED)!! - 7912 E 48th Terr is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy I-70 and 435!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-New fridge

-Range

-Fresh paint

-New vinyl in kitchen

-W/D connections

-Ceiling fans

-Basement

-Shed



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816)-699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 and/or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$795.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$795.00 security deposit upon approval

$300 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE3077072)