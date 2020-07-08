All apartments in Kansas City
7912 E 48th Terrace
7912 E 48th Terrace

7912 East 48th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7912 East 48th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
7912 E 48th Terr (PRICE REDUCED)!! - 7912 E 48th Terr is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy I-70 and 435!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-New fridge
-Range
-Fresh paint
-New vinyl in kitchen
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Basement
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816)-699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 and/or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3077072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

