7912 E 48th Terrace

7912 East 48th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129 Eastwood Hill East
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
7912 E 48th Terr (PRICE REDUCED)!! - 7912 E 48th Terr is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy I-70 and 435!
-3 bed -1 bath -New fridge -Range -Fresh paint -New vinyl in kitchen -W/D connections -Ceiling fans -Basement -Shed
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816)-699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 and/or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$795.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $795.00 security deposit upon approval $300 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet $200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3077072)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
