All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7910 North Oregon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7910 North Oregon Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:50 PM

7910 North Oregon Avenue

7910 North Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7910 North Oregon Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
The Coves

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue have any available units?
7910 North Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7910 North Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7910 North Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 North Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 North Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue offer parking?
No, 7910 North Oregon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 North Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7910 North Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7910 North Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 North Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 North Oregon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 North Oregon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary