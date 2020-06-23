All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 30 2019 at 11:33 AM

7902 East 113th Ter

7902 East 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7902 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! This home has a great layout with one level living and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen has plenty of space for eat in dining. Good size living room with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. LARGE fenced in backyard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Section 8 accepted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 East 113th Ter have any available units?
7902 East 113th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7902 East 113th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7902 East 113th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 East 113th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7902 East 113th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7902 East 113th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7902 East 113th Ter does offer parking.
Does 7902 East 113th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 East 113th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 East 113th Ter have a pool?
No, 7902 East 113th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7902 East 113th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7902 East 113th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 East 113th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 East 113th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 East 113th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 East 113th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
