7902 East 113th Ter

Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! This home has a great layout with one level living and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen has plenty of space for eat in dining. Good size living room with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. LARGE fenced in backyard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Section 8 accepted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Schedule your showing today!!