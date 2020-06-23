7833 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This property is conveniently located in the Waldo Neighborhood of Kansas City. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and walking trails nearby. This property does NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Attached 1 car garage makes it great for those winter months. Huge fenced yard with large deck. Washer/dryer hookups. Click here to view a video of the property: https://youtu.be/HvgF75TYhGY To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. There is a one time $150 administrative fee. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this home! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today!