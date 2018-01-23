7819 East 47th Terrace

Amenities

Welcome home to your 3 bed, 1 bath rental house with tons of natural light!

Walk into your nice sized living area with beautiful hardwood floors and a beautiful decorative fireplace!

Down the hall you will find all three bedrooms with gorgeous hardwood floors and good closets.

Bathroom is just off of the living area.

Nice size kitchen comes with refrigerator and oven/range with room for a small table. For you midnight snackers, there is a door that leads into the kitchen from one of the bedrooms.

Back door off of the kitchen leads to a good sized, fully fenced backyard with porch.

House has a good sized basement!

Long driveway could easily fit three cars.

This home is a short five minute drive to the stadiums for you Royals and Chiefs fans!

No pets please.

Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.