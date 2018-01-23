All apartments in Kansas City
7819 East 47th Terrace

7819 East 47th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7819 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your 3 bed, 1 bath rental house with tons of natural light!
Walk into your nice sized living area with beautiful hardwood floors and a beautiful decorative fireplace!
Down the hall you will find all three bedrooms with gorgeous hardwood floors and good closets.
Bathroom is just off of the living area.
Nice size kitchen comes with refrigerator and oven/range with room for a small table. For you midnight snackers, there is a door that leads into the kitchen from one of the bedrooms.
Back door off of the kitchen leads to a good sized, fully fenced backyard with porch.
House has a good sized basement!
Long driveway could easily fit three cars.
This home is a short five minute drive to the stadiums for you Royals and Chiefs fans!
No pets please.
Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 East 47th Terrace have any available units?
7819 East 47th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7819 East 47th Terrace have?
Some of 7819 East 47th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7819 East 47th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7819 East 47th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 East 47th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7819 East 47th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7819 East 47th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7819 East 47th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7819 East 47th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7819 East 47th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 East 47th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7819 East 47th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7819 East 47th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7819 East 47th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 East 47th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 East 47th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
