7816 East 103rd Terrace

Amenities
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Fresh rehabbed home - ready to call home - 3 bedroom / 1 bath, 2 car garage, Fresh paint inside and out, stainless steel appliances
Rent $900 / Deposit $900
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5594815)