All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7816 East 103rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7816 East 103rd Terrace
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

7816 East 103rd Terrace

7816 East 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7816 East 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Fresh rehabbed home - ready to call home - 3 bedroom / 1 bath, 2 car garage, Fresh paint inside and out, stainless steel appliances
Rent $900 / Deposit $900

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5594815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 East 103rd Terrace have any available units?
7816 East 103rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7816 East 103rd Terrace have?
Some of 7816 East 103rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 East 103rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7816 East 103rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 East 103rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7816 East 103rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7816 East 103rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7816 East 103rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 7816 East 103rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 East 103rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 East 103rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 7816 East 103rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7816 East 103rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7816 East 103rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 East 103rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 East 103rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary