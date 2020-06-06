All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7812 E 52nd Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

7812 E 52nd Street

7812 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7812 East 52nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kansas City Missouri Home - This Kansas City Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Home has beautiful wood floors and tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built in Microwave and Stove. The House has a one car attached garage with a private driveway for off-street parking. The home has a large un-fenced backyard. Central Air with Gas Furnace. Pets are welcome with pet deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent $1025.00 per Month.

(RLNE5680701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 E 52nd Street have any available units?
7812 E 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 E 52nd Street have?
Some of 7812 E 52nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 E 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7812 E 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 E 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 E 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7812 E 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7812 E 52nd Street offers parking.
Does 7812 E 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 E 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 E 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 7812 E 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7812 E 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7812 E 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 E 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 E 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

