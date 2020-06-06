7812 E 52nd Street

Amenities
Kansas City Missouri Home - This Kansas City Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Home has beautiful wood floors and tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built in Microwave and Stove. The House has a one car attached garage with a private driveway for off-street parking. The home has a large un-fenced backyard. Central Air with Gas Furnace. Pets are welcome with pet deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent $1025.00 per Month.
(RLNE5680701)