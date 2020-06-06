7812 E 52nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Kansas City Missouri Home - This Kansas City Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Home has beautiful wood floors and tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built in Microwave and Stove. The House has a one car attached garage with a private driveway for off-street parking. The home has a large un-fenced backyard. Central Air with Gas Furnace. Pets are welcome with pet deposit and pet rent.



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent $1025.00 per Month.



(RLNE5680701)