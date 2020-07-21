7808 Longview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 05/01/20 7808 Longview - Property Id: 250698



Spacious living room open to dining and brand new kitchen. Kitchen has new white shaker cabinets, high end granite, custom backsplash & stainless appliances. 2 Full Bathrooms with new vanities, toilet, tub/tile & shower. BIG new thermal windows. New paint, laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms, roof, gutters, light fixtures, electric, plumbing, water heater, furnace and AC!! Laundry room on main floor! Big fenced backyard!!



Utilities are tenants responsibility

Yard maintenance and snow removal are tenants responsibility

No Pets Allowed



