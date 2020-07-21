All apartments in Kansas City
7808 Longview Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

7808 Longview Road

7808 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 05/01/20 7808 Longview - Property Id: 250698

Spacious living room open to dining and brand new kitchen. Kitchen has new white shaker cabinets, high end granite, custom backsplash & stainless appliances. 2 Full Bathrooms with new vanities, toilet, tub/tile & shower. BIG new thermal windows. New paint, laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms, roof, gutters, light fixtures, electric, plumbing, water heater, furnace and AC!! Laundry room on main floor! Big fenced backyard!!

Utilities are tenants responsibility
Yard maintenance and snow removal are tenants responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250698
Property Id 250698

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Longview Road have any available units?
7808 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7808 Longview Road have?
Some of 7808 Longview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Longview Road pet-friendly?
No, 7808 Longview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7808 Longview Road offer parking?
No, 7808 Longview Road does not offer parking.
Does 7808 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 Longview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Longview Road have a pool?
No, 7808 Longview Road does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 7808 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7808 Longview Road has units with dishwashers.
