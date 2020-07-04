All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:20 PM

7808 East 117 Terrace

7808 East 117 Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7808 East 117 Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home that has recently been updated with windows, tile, carpet and paint throughout. Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel range. Cozy brick warm fireplace located in the living room and plenty house for friends and family to enjoy. Check out the unfinished basement not to mention the two car garage with openers. Enjoy your large fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 East 117 Terrace have any available units?
7808 East 117 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7808 East 117 Terrace have?
Some of 7808 East 117 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 East 117 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7808 East 117 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 East 117 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7808 East 117 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7808 East 117 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7808 East 117 Terrace offers parking.
Does 7808 East 117 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 East 117 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 East 117 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7808 East 117 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7808 East 117 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7808 East 117 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 East 117 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 East 117 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

