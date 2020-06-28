7721 Sni A Bar Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Kansas City! - Don't miss this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Kansas City. Property has been completely updated, painted inside and out and new carpet. All new appliances including furnace and air conditioning. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and downstairs has extra space for storage and a single car garage. Enjoy the shade of the mature trees in your spacious backyard!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 dogs upon approval

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5125170)