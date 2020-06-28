All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

7721 Sni A Bar Ter

7721 Sni a Bar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7721 Sni a Bar Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Kansas City! - Don't miss this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Kansas City. Property has been completely updated, painted inside and out and new carpet. All new appliances including furnace and air conditioning. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and downstairs has extra space for storage and a single car garage. Enjoy the shade of the mature trees in your spacious backyard!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 dogs upon approval
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5125170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter have any available units?
7721 Sni A Bar Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter have?
Some of 7721 Sni A Bar Ter's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 Sni A Bar Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Sni A Bar Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Sni A Bar Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7721 Sni A Bar Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7721 Sni A Bar Ter offers parking.
Does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 Sni A Bar Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter have a pool?
No, 7721 Sni A Bar Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter have accessible units?
No, 7721 Sni A Bar Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Sni A Bar Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 Sni A Bar Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
