All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7712 East 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7712 East 110th Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

7712 East 110th Street

7712 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7712 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 East 110th Street have any available units?
7712 East 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7712 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7712 East 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 East 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7712 East 110th Street offer parking?
No, 7712 East 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7712 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 East 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 7712 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7712 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 7712 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 East 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 East 110th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 East 110th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary