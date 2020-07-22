7616 East 75th Terrace

Amenities

Three Bedroom, 1 full bath plus 2 half bath Raised Ranch. This home has been well maintained and includes a newer roof and air-conditioning heating and

cooling system. Master bedroom has one of the half baths in it for your convenience. You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family in your nice fenced back yard with a deck. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

