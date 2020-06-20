3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=u71vQYXcAfv Updated 3 bed/1.5 bath duplex in Waldo within walking distance of the Trolley trail and Waldo shops and restaurants. This is the second floor unit with lots of natural light and carpet throughout. Spacious and fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached garage included with lots of parking in driveway as well. Large and clean basement with W/D hookups and tons of storage space. New nest thermostat. Pets negotiable. APPLY NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7604 Main Street have any available units?
7604 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.