7604 Main Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=u71vQYXcAfv Updated 3 bed/1.5 bath duplex in Waldo within walking distance of the Trolley trail and Waldo shops and restaurants. This is the second floor unit with lots of natural light and carpet throughout. Spacious and fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached garage included with lots of parking in driveway as well. Large and clean basement with W/D hookups and tons of storage space. New nest thermostat. Pets negotiable. APPLY NOW!