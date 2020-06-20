All apartments in Kansas City
7604 Main Street

7604 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=u71vQYXcAfv Updated 3 bed/1.5 bath duplex in Waldo within walking distance of the Trolley trail and Waldo shops and restaurants. This is the second floor unit with lots of natural light and carpet throughout. Spacious and fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached garage included with lots of parking in driveway as well. Large and clean basement with W/D hookups and tons of storage space. New nest thermostat. Pets negotiable. APPLY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Main Street have any available units?
7604 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Main Street have?
Some of 7604 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 7604 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Main Street have a pool?
No, 7604 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 7604 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
