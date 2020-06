Amenities

Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this updated 3 BR 2 BA Home that has a detached garage and shed for additional storage. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. Bonus room that can be used as an additional living room/family room. Master Bedroom has it's own shower and toilet. This beauty is close to a park, and you can get to the highway in less than five minutes. NO SECTION 8!!!! $45 Application Fee, Preferably no pets