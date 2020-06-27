All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7539 Jefferson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7539 Jefferson St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

7539 Jefferson St

7539 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7539 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super 2-bedroom ranch in Waldo area. Charming entry opens into spacious living room. Arched entry-way into separate dining room.

Lovely front porch provides an inviting space to enjoy the fall breeze. Large back yard is fenced.

Utility room behind kitchen provides washer dryer hook-ups.

Unfinished stone basement provides a storm shelter for midwest weather, but wouldn't be ideal for storage or living space.

You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Jefferson St have any available units?
7539 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 Jefferson St have?
Some of 7539 Jefferson St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7539 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 7539 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 7539 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 7539 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 7539 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 7539 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 7539 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary