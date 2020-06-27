7539 Jefferson St

Amenities
Super 2-bedroom ranch in Waldo area. Charming entry opens into spacious living room. Arched entry-way into separate dining room.
Lovely front porch provides an inviting space to enjoy the fall breeze. Large back yard is fenced.
Utility room behind kitchen provides washer dryer hook-ups.
Unfinished stone basement provides a storm shelter for midwest weather, but wouldn't be ideal for storage or living space.
You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.