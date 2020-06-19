7536 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This property was just renovated and is ready for a new tenant. Freshly finished wood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with new cabinets, brand new bathroom, fresh paint throughout. Living quarters, kitchen, full bath and both bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs is a unfinished basement with washer/dryer, plenty of storage and a half bath. 1 car attached garage! Tenants pay all utilities along with the responsibility of snow removal. Lawn care included in the rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental references. Application fee is $45 per adult. Sorry no pets. Schedule your showing today!!