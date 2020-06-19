All apartments in Kansas City
7536 Madison Avenue

7536 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7536 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This property was just renovated and is ready for a new tenant. Freshly finished wood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with new cabinets, brand new bathroom, fresh paint throughout. Living quarters, kitchen, full bath and both bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs is a unfinished basement with washer/dryer, plenty of storage and a half bath. 1 car attached garage! Tenants pay all utilities along with the responsibility of snow removal. Lawn care included in the rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental references. Application fee is $45 per adult. Sorry no pets. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Madison Avenue have any available units?
7536 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7536 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 7536 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7536 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7536 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7536 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7536 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7536 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 7536 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7536 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
