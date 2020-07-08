7528 Baltimore Ave

Amenities
Upstairs duplex near downtown waldo - Property Id: 169048
Clean, great location, & move in ready! This 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs duplex RENTAL is walking distance to downtown Waldo. Includes: Off street parking, private laundry hookups, extra basement storage, screened in patio, lawn maintenance, quiet neighborhood and large master bedroom. Smoke Free establishment & no pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities, smoke free establishment, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169048p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5236626)