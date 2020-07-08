All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

7528 Baltimore Ave

7528 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs duplex near downtown waldo - Property Id: 169048

Clean, great location, & move in ready! This 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs duplex RENTAL is walking distance to downtown Waldo. Includes: Off street parking, private laundry hookups, extra basement storage, screened in patio, lawn maintenance, quiet neighborhood and large master bedroom. Smoke Free establishment & no pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities, smoke free establishment, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169048p
Property Id 169048

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5236626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

