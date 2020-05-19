7520 Richmond Ave.

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bed House - This cute home is ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and matching stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a gorgeous back deck that overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 435. This home is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5229341)