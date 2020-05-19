All apartments in Kansas City
7520 Richmond Ave.
7520 Richmond Ave.

7520 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7520 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bed House - This cute home is ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and matching stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a gorgeous back deck that overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 435. This home is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5229341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Richmond Ave. have any available units?
7520 Richmond Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 Richmond Ave. have?
Some of 7520 Richmond Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 Richmond Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Richmond Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Richmond Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7520 Richmond Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7520 Richmond Ave. offer parking?
No, 7520 Richmond Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7520 Richmond Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Richmond Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Richmond Ave. have a pool?
No, 7520 Richmond Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Richmond Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7520 Richmond Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Richmond Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7520 Richmond Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

