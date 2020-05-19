7520 Richmond Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bed House - This cute home is ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and matching stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a gorgeous back deck that overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 435. This home is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5229341)