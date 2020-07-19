All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7512 East 103rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7512 East 103rd Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7512 East 103rd Terrace

7512 East 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7512 East 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off January Rent!!!

This newly renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has received a number of excellent updates and is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring new carpeting in the main living area and bedrooms, and beautiful laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bathrooms! The kitchen has also received new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures!

This home also has a large, beautiful backyard, a perfect place for your kids or pets to play!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7512 East 103rd Terrace have any available units?
7512 East 103rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7512 East 103rd Terrace have?
Some of 7512 East 103rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7512 East 103rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7512 East 103rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 East 103rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7512 East 103rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7512 East 103rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 7512 East 103rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7512 East 103rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 East 103rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 East 103rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 7512 East 103rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7512 East 103rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7512 East 103rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 East 103rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7512 East 103rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary