Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7509 North Amoret Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7509 North Amoret Court

7509 North Amoret Court · No Longer Available
Location

7509 North Amoret Court, Kansas City, MO 64151
Platte Brook North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 half bath and 3 car garage home is located in Park Hill School District. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, pantry and a kitchen island. Additional features are carpet, tile and wood flooring throughout, formal dining room, family room, finished basement with gym area, wet bar, and an office. Other special highlights include charming fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub in master bath, and lots of storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful brick patio and a nice size yard. HOA provides access to pool, clubhouse and tennis court. PETS are possible with approval, an additional $500 deposit, and $30/mth per pet. Call office to set up showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

