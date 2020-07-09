7509 North Amoret Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 half bath and 3 car garage home is located in Park Hill School District. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, pantry and a kitchen island. Additional features are carpet, tile and wood flooring throughout, formal dining room, family room, finished basement with gym area, wet bar, and an office. Other special highlights include charming fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub in master bath, and lots of storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful brick patio and a nice size yard. HOA provides access to pool, clubhouse and tennis court. PETS are possible with approval, an additional $500 deposit, and $30/mth per pet. Call office to set up showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.