7504 Wyoming St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4379f0609b ---- Great location! Meadow Lake Plaza is located in Waldo and close to Prairie Village, Ward Parkway Shopping Center, 103rd Retail Shops, Executive Hills East Office Park, and St Joseph Medical Center. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is about 900 sq. ft. and not only are there washer and dryer in each unit. Each unit receives one dedicated closed parking garage space. Landlord pays for Water and Trash Central AC W/D in units Parking garage Storage Features: Unit fully renovated Closed garage parking spot Washer/Dryer in Unit Stainless Appliances, stove refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave Central AC/Heat 2 full bathrooms Balcony Rent: 2BR $1250.00 Security Deposit $500 Utilities Included: Water, Trash Lease term: 1 Year Pets welcome up to 15lbs fully grown Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management (816)561-7368 1010 W 39th St KCMO, 64111