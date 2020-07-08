All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7504 Wyoming St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7504 Wyoming St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7504 Wyoming St

7504 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7504 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4379f0609b ---- Great location! Meadow Lake Plaza is located in Waldo and close to Prairie Village, Ward Parkway Shopping Center, 103rd Retail Shops, Executive Hills East Office Park, and St Joseph Medical Center. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is about 900 sq. ft. and not only are there washer and dryer in each unit. Each unit receives one dedicated closed parking garage space. Landlord pays for Water and Trash Central AC W/D in units Parking garage Storage Great location! Located in Waldo and close to Prairie Village, Ward Parkway Shopping Center, 103rd Retail Shops, Executive Hills East Office Park, and St Joseph Medical Center. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is about 900 sq. ft. and not only are there washer and dryer in each unit. Each unit receives one dedicated closed parking garage space. Features: Unit fully renovated Closed garage parking spot Washer/Dryer in Unit Stainless Appliances, stove refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave Central AC/Heat 2 full bathrooms Balcony Rent: 2BR $1250.00 Security Deposit $500 Utilities Included: Water, Trash Lease term: 1 Year Pets welcome up to 15lbs fully grown Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management (816)561-7368 1010 W 39th St KCMO, 64111

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Wyoming St have any available units?
7504 Wyoming St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Wyoming St have?
Some of 7504 Wyoming St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Wyoming St currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Wyoming St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Wyoming St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Wyoming St is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Wyoming St offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Wyoming St offers parking.
Does 7504 Wyoming St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7504 Wyoming St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Wyoming St have a pool?
No, 7504 Wyoming St does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Wyoming St have accessible units?
No, 7504 Wyoming St does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Wyoming St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7504 Wyoming St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary