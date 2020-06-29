All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7415 East 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7415 East 110th Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:35 PM

7415 East 110th Street

7415 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7415 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This warm and inviting three bedroom, one bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the one car garage and oversized driveway, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a laundry room in the unfinished basement, all bedrooms have wood style flooring, there is tile in the living room, and the kitchen and dining room have lots of natural light. There is an existing chain link fence. The kitchen includes all the major black appliances, quartz counters and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 East 110th Street have any available units?
7415 East 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 East 110th Street have?
Some of 7415 East 110th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7415 East 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 East 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7415 East 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7415 East 110th Street offers parking.
Does 7415 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 East 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 7415 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7415 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 7415 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 East 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary