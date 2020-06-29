7415 East 110th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This warm and inviting three bedroom, one bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the one car garage and oversized driveway, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a laundry room in the unfinished basement, all bedrooms have wood style flooring, there is tile in the living room, and the kitchen and dining room have lots of natural light. There is an existing chain link fence. The kitchen includes all the major black appliances, quartz counters and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.