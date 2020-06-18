7400 East 87th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This lovely home is located just off 87th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd. which is a great location for anyone working at the new Cerner Campus or any city commuter as it allows for easy access to all major roadways!



Featuring brand new, durable, laminate hardwoods throughout the entire home, this property is perfect for a small family and pet owners alike! The great open floorplan allows for amazing entertaining space that can house all of your friends. The fully updated kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, countertops, and cabinetry which opens up directly to the living/dining room area. Our favorite part of this home is the high vaulted ceilings and retro vibe this home offers.



Let's not forget the nicely updated bathroom with new tile, vanity and fixtures. This home really does feel brand new from top to bottom!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.