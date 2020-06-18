All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7400 East 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7400 East 87th Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

7400 East 87th Street

7400 East 87th Street · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7400 East 87th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This lovely home is located just off 87th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd. which is a great location for anyone working at the new Cerner Campus or any city commuter as it allows for easy access to all major roadways!

Featuring brand new, durable, laminate hardwoods throughout the entire home, this property is perfect for a small family and pet owners alike!  The great open floorplan allows for amazing entertaining space that can house all of your friends.  The fully updated kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, countertops, and cabinetry which opens up directly to the living/dining room area.  Our favorite part of this home is the high vaulted ceilings and retro vibe this home offers.

Let's not forget the nicely updated bathroom with new tile, vanity and fixtures.  This home really does feel brand new from top to bottom!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 East 87th Street have any available units?
7400 East 87th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7400 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7400 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 East 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7400 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 7400 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7400 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 7400 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7400 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 7400 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 East 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 East 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7400 East 87th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity