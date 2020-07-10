7400 E 100th Terr.

Amenities
We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).
*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***
Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.
Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS
Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.