All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7400 E 100th Terr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7400 E 100th Terr.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:07 PM

7400 E 100th Terr.

7400 East 100th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7400 East 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 E 100th Terr. have any available units?
7400 E 100th Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 E 100th Terr. have?
Some of 7400 E 100th Terr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 E 100th Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
7400 E 100th Terr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 E 100th Terr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 E 100th Terr. is pet friendly.
Does 7400 E 100th Terr. offer parking?
Yes, 7400 E 100th Terr. offers parking.
Does 7400 E 100th Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 E 100th Terr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 E 100th Terr. have a pool?
No, 7400 E 100th Terr. does not have a pool.
Does 7400 E 100th Terr. have accessible units?
No, 7400 E 100th Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 E 100th Terr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 E 100th Terr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary