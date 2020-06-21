All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7331 Charlotte Street

7331 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7331 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign your lease in Nov. and get half off your December rent!

Located near shopping and dining, this 3 bedroom home in Waldo has a lot to offer any tenant. Upon entering this beautiful home you will find a large living room with hardwood floors, a fireplace, and lots of natural light. This home also features an updated kitchen, new windows, and spacious bedrooms. Call today to schedule a showing!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
rentalsk.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 Charlotte Street have any available units?
7331 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 7331 Charlotte Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
7331 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 7331 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 7331 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 7331 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 7331 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 7331 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 7331 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
