7329 Bellefontaine Ave

7329 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 Noble and Gregory Ridge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 46933
Recently remodeled duplex provides open concept. With two levels; a master suite with bathroom on the main and 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs there is space for everyone. Features large living room and dining room with eat at bar. In unit hook ups for washer and dryer and new finishes throughout. Unit includes central air and forced air heating. Pets are allowed but a pet rent of $30 per pet each month is applied. Please note the address carefully this property is close to 71 Highway and 75th St not far from Swope Park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46933 Property Id 46933
(RLNE5631594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
