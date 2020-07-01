7329 Bellefontaine Ave

Amenities

Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit



Recently remodeled duplex provides open concept. With two levels; a master suite with bathroom on the main and 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs there is space for everyone. Features large living room and dining room with eat at bar. In unit hook ups for washer and dryer and new finishes throughout. Unit includes central air and forced air heating. Pets are allowed but a pet rent of $30 per pet each month is applied. Please note the address carefully this property is close to 71 Highway and 75th St not far from Swope Park.

