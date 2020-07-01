All apartments in Kansas City
7329 Bellefontaine Ave

7329 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7329 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 46933

Recently remodeled duplex provides open concept. With two levels; a master suite with bathroom on the main and 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs there is space for everyone. Features large living room and dining room with eat at bar. In unit hook ups for washer and dryer and new finishes throughout. Unit includes central air and forced air heating. Pets are allowed but a pet rent of $30 per pet each month is applied. Please note the address carefully this property is close to 71 Highway and 75th St not far from Swope Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46933
Property Id 46933

(RLNE5631594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
7329 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave have?
Some of 7329 Bellefontaine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7329 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7329 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7329 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7329 Bellefontaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
No, 7329 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7329 Bellefontaine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 7329 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 7329 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7329 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7329 Bellefontaine Ave has units with dishwashers.

